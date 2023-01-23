Gregory Schalinske

Greg Schalinske, 62, of Medford, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at his home.
Greg was born April 18, 1960, in Mayville, to Jerome and Mary Ann (Kiefer) Schalinske. He grew up in Medford and graduated from Medford High School in 1978.
Following high school, Greg worked at Don’s Screen Ship until he became a truck driver. He drove truck for J.S. Bauer trucking, then Nestle and finally Commercial Recycling until his retirement in 2022.
Greg will be remembered for being a fun loving, happy person. His positivity was contagious and was a quality that allowed him to make friends easily. People just liked being around him. He loved spending time with his family and friends, no matter the occasion. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. Because Greg didn’t have children of his own, he spent time with his nieces and nephews, telling stories and teaching them about his favorite pastimes.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Schalinske of Ladysmith; siblings, Jean (Majid) Ghadiri of Chicago, Ill., Steven (Connie) Schalinske and Kathryn Flohr, all of Ladysmith; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (James), Katie (Breyen), Jacquie (Mitch), Sara (Drew), Mona (Beth), Misha (Karen), Seth, and Connor.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerome Schalinske; his brother-in-law, Dave Flohr and brother, James Schalinske.
A celebration of Greg’s life will be held from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, at B&S Bar & Catering, W4782 Hwy 64, Medford.
Hemer-Pickerign Funeral & Cremation Services of Medford and Rib Lake is serving the family.
Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com.
