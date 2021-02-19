Michael Bonn

Michael E. Bonn, age 57, of Durand, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire surrounded by his family singing “Your Song”.Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Cornell with Rev. Bev Thompson officiating. Burial will be in the Cornell Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m.,Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and from 11 a.m. until time of services at the church on Wednesday.