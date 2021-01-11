Deborah Lybert

Deborah M. Lybert, 62, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at University Hospital in Madison, leaving behind 32 totes full of crafting supplies.
She was welcomed to this world on April 14, 1958, in Ladysmith, the daughter of Leroy J. and Virginia B. (Welder) Lybert.
As a child Deborah attended Our Lady of Sorrows School and graduated from Ladysmith High School Class of 1976. Following graduation, she moved to Rice Lake where she started her lifelong career as a cake decorator. She moved to Madison in 1989 where she was employed at Woodman’s Market. She would later try her hand as produce manager at Brennan’s Market before returning to her cake decorating roots at The Piggly Wiggly in Cambridge where she remained until her retirement summer 2020.
Deborah spent her free time working in her flower beds, doing crafts through various mediums and supporting her circle of friends and nurturing her god daughters.
Deb's lightheartedness and humorous personality will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her brothers, Gerald Lybert of Ladysmith, Donald Lybert of Rice Lake and Philip (Becky) Lybert of DeForest; her sisters, Carolyn (Gail) Schultz from Sheldon, Patricia Jenness from Bruce, Sharon (Brent) Carlson from Rice Lake, Ellen Lybert from Sun Prairie and Helen Lybert from Ladysmith and many, many nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces as well as great-great nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by loving parents, Leroy and Virginia; her brothers, Richard and Wayne; her sisters, Peggy and Diane as well as her soul sister, Barbara (Voss) Freiling.
A gathering of family and friends will be planned sometime in the summer of 2021 with a graveside service at the Tony cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
