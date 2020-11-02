Beatrice Ebert

Beatrice M. Ebert, 74, of Campbellsport, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at The Waterford at Plymouth.
Bea was born on Dec. 6, 1945, in Ladysmith, the daughter of Roy and Mary (nee Steinhilber) Prentice. She was a graduate of Ladysmith High School and worked at the West Bend Company, Amity Leather Works, Bartoli Produce and Piggy Wiggly in Campbellsport.
She enjoyed birdwatching, gardening and watching the Green Bay Packers. Most of all, she loved spending with family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her son, Kevin (Cathy) Ebert; daughter, Heather Holmes; grandchildren, Clint (fiancée Loryn), Dillon (Janell) and Jesse Ebert, Ashley (Jeremiah) Stromich, Sam Weber, Jozi (Nate) Kitzrow and Shawn Holmes; great=grandchildren, Jacob, Claire, and James; sisters, Ruth (Craig) Jenkins and Phyllis Campbell (Terry Hoeft); brother, Robert (Kathy) Prentice. She is further survived by step-children, Goldie (Gerard) Schuh, Joann (Al) Barth, Janet (Pete) Halfmann, Lloyd (Julie) Ebert Jr. and John (Ruth) Ebert; step-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Keith on Sept. 8, 1991, and her former husband, Lloyd Ebert Sr.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, at Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., Campbellsport, 53010. Burial will follow the funeral service at Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, until the time of the service. Per CDC guidelines masks are required, and please observe social distancing.
Memorials are appreciated to Domestic Violence Research Center.
The family extends a special thank you to The Waterford at Plymouth, Allay Hospice, and Community Care.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
