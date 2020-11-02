Beatrice Ebert

Beatrice M. Ebert, 74, of Campbellsport, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at The Waterford at Plymouth. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, at Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., Campbellsport, 53010. Burial will follow the funeral service at Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, until the time of the service. Per CDC guidelines masks are required, and please observe social distancing.