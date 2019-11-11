James Crabb

James A. "Jim" Crabb, 87, of Tony, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at his home.
Jim was born July 16, 1932, at home in Rusk County to Frank and Susan (Stevens) Crabb. He married Doris Thatcher on May 17, 1958, in Conrath, and they made their home on the family farm in Sheldon. Together they farmed and raised seven children and taught us the value of work and the importance of family.
In addition to raising his own family, at the age of 18 he was called on to raise his siblings due to the untimely death of his parents and three brothers. It was a challenge that he accepted without hesitation or regret. His siblings understand the sacrifice he made and their appreciation and love that they have for Jim can not be fully expressed.
Jim retired from farming in August, 1994, and moved to Tony and found more time to visit friends and relatives. He enjoyed hunting and other outdoor activities including mowing lawn and shoveling snow. His family was important to him and the addition of grandchildren and great-grandchildren always brought a smile to his face.
Jim is survived by his wife, Doris; his children, Randall (Tracy Rohde) of Sheldon, Kenneth (Missy Bolton) of Sheldon, Lynette (Luke) Kostka of Ladysmith,Frank of Holcombe,Steven (Carla) of Sheldon, Keith (Melinda) of Locust Grove, Ga. and Russell (Amy) of New London; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; his brother, George of Eau Claire and his sisters Betty Gulich of Ladysmith and Pauline Smith of San Bernardino, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Joseph, John and Frank; his sisters, Delores and Susan; his grandson, Dylan and his daughter-in-law, Stacy.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Tony with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
