Theodore A. “Ted” Cynor, 76, of Sheldon, died on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at noon, Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Sheldon Church of Christ with Jeremy Allard and Pastor Floyd Lunde officiating. Visitation for friends and family will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and from 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon with military honors provided by Sheldon American Legion Post 316.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
