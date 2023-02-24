Lois Poplawski

Lois Alice Poplawski, 88, passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Carle Hospital in Champaign, Ill.
Lois was born on Oct. 8, 1934, in Rice Lake, the daughter of Carl Roy and Alice Anderson. Her family lived in Weyerhaeuser, where Lois attended school with her sisters and brothers, Mary Burns, Marge Kolek, Joyce Walker, Roy (Rube) Anderson and Martin (Tut) Anderson. Lois spent her entire life in or near Weyerhaeuser except for the last year and a half when she moved to Champaign, Ill., to be near her children.
On Nov. 27, 1954, she married Stanley James (Stosh) Poplawski. Together, they had four children, Steve Poplawski, Ann Moore (Carl), John Poplawski (Kyla) and David Poplawski (Jennifer). Stosh passed away on Dec. 26, 2011.
Lois is survived by her children; grandchildren, Ben Knipfer, Nate Knipfer (Anna), Morgan Poplawski, Dylan Poplawski, Ricki Alford (Josh) and Jeff Moore and great-grandchildren, Nico Alford, Hawk Alford, Cass Alford, Will Moore & Parker Moore. She is also survived by her sisters and brother, Marge and Joyce and Rube; sisters-in-law, Mona Anderson and Sylvia Poplawski and many nieces and nephews.
Lois loved raising and caring for her family, cooking family favorites, baking cookies, gardening, sewing, crafting and thrifting. While her children were young, she worked part-time as a bank teller at the Weyerhaeuser bank and in her parent’s store. Later she worked as a seamstress at the Bruce sewing factory for 20 years. Throughout her life, she was always willing to help neighbors, family and friends wherever she was needed. She had a big heart and was loved by everyone who knew her.
We have been blessed to have this sweet lady as our mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. We will miss her greatly.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Weyerhaeuser sometime this spring or summer.
