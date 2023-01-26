William Duesselmann, Jr.

William “Bill” Duesselmann, Jr., 77, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at The Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls under the care of St. Croix Hospice after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Bill was born on May 3, 1945, in Harlem Hospital, New York. He was welcomed into the lives of his parents, Dr. William and Daisy Ethel Duesselmann, on December 12, 1945. He grew up in Huntington, Long Island. He spent his childhood going on “house calls” with his father, summer camps in upstate NY, and swimming and diving for clams in the ocean. One of his favorite childhood memories was Christmastime in NY at Rockefeller Center and seeing shows at Radio City Music Hall.
He attended primary school in Huntington; the NY Military Academy, Cornwall on Hudson, NY, for junior high; and The Anderson School for Boys, NY, for senior high. He excelled in track, football, and soccer and graduated in 1963. Upon graduation, he entered the Marine Corps in July 1963 and served until July 1967. He was a proud combat Vietnam veteran who returned home after suffering combat injuries.
He struggled to find his way after Vietnam. Always interested in the woods, he attended forestry school at SUNY Ranger School in 1968, but he desired something different. While exploring his options, he worked a variety of jobs including phlebotomist, a summertime NY schools custodian, and forest fire watch in the Boundary Waters while in Ely, MN. Part of searching for who he was included moving to northern MN for nature and to play football at Vermilion Community College, Ely. While there, he met Julie Brockbank. They married in 1973, but later divorced.
They moved to Ladysmith to be closer to Julie’s extended family. During that time, he attended Mount Senario College, Ladysmith. He graduated in 1977 with a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work. His love of the woods and solitude pulled him out to Weyerhaeuser where he worked as a logger and lived from 1979 until his last year of life, when he moved back to Ladysmith.
He will be remembered as “Papa Bill,” as his grandchildren adored him. His granddaughter, Isabella, loved her time at his woods’ house learning about trees and smelling their needles. William enjoyed playing chess with “his best boy,” talking football, and spending time with him at sports events. Sara and Brandon both loved visiting with him, listening to stories, and enjoying Dairy Queen treats.
He is survived by his daughters, Heather (Thomas Burke) Duesselmann, Wausau, and Lisa Brockbank, Ladysmith; grandchildren: Isabella (Tyler Hudson) D’Burke, William D’Burke, and Sara and Brandon Brockbank; and friends and extended family, including Dan and Brenda Brockbank, Sheilah (Zach) Berg, Sarah (Tim) Ricks, and Aaron Prince.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Gail.
Bill will be interred with military honors at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (NWVMC), Spooner, WI, at a later date this spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the NWVMC in memory of Bill.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
