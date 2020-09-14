Steven Perion

Steven Joseph Perion, age 74, of Lac Courte Oreilles, passed onto a more peaceful place where he no longer has struggles and suffering, on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, while under the loving care of nurses at Hayward Health Services. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Father Gregory Hopefl officiated with music provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Military honors were accorded by LCO AMVETS Post #1998. Inurnment was at St. Joseph Catholic Columbarium.