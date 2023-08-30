Christina Sieja

Christina “Tina” Ann Sieja was born on May 7, 1934, in Weyerhaeuser, and was a lifelong Weyerhaeuser resident. Tina passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, while surrounded by her children. She carried many titles: wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt, friend and neighbor. Her ready smile and godly spirit will be sincerely missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser.
Tina Walicki married Alex Sieja on Aug. 29, 1953. Tina was a homemaker and farmed with Alex south of Weyerhaeuser on the family farm. Tina also helped support them with several careers over her lifetime. She was a seamstress and worked as a secretary at the Weyerhaeuser Public Schools for 45 years until the school closed in 2011. She supported the music programs at the school as an accompanist for concerts and solo/ensemble contests during this time. Tina also started as the organist at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church at age 11 and continued for 73 years until she could no longer climb the stairs to the choir loft.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Murphy (John Dougherty) and Joanne (Richard) Heitkemper, and son Alan (Lorelei) Sieja. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shannon (Murphy) Ness, Tamara (Sieja) Richardson, Daniel (Rachel) Sieja, Annika Sieja and Krysta Sieja; sisters, Doris (Malcolm) Traaholt and Barbara (Jerome) Romanowski; brother, Warren (Barb) Walicki; nine great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex; parents, Edward and Cecelia (Kowalczyk) Walicki; brothers, Casper Walicki and Gene Walicki; and grandson Adam Sieja.
Tina was always busy with something, cooking or sewing, while listening to the Brewers, Badgers or Packers. She gardened, putting away quarts and quarts of food for the winter. She was active with the PCCW of Ss. Peter & Paul Parish, Pleasant Ridge Homemakers Club, 4H, VFW Auxiliary and in later years, traveling — often with children and grandchildren.
Tina was loved deeply by many and will be dearly missed.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
