Mary Lou Van Pool, age 82, of McHenry, Ill., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Journey Care in Barrington.
Mary Lou was born on Oct. 29, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., to John and Helen (Gulan) Lucas. She married the love of her life, Donald, who passed away on Aug. 9, 2018.
Mary Lou was a resident of Weyerhaeuser for over 50 years. She was dedicated to helping people through her work as a nurse. Additionally, she held supervisory positions at Ladysmith and other medical facilities during her lifetime.
She is survived by her sisters, Josephine Kotch and Carol Kiethyka, both of McHenry; her niece, Cynthia (Allan) Berry and her grand-niece, Ashley.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and her brother, Robert Lucas.
Services were private for the immediate family in McHenry, Ill.
Inurnment will be in the springtime at Northern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Mary Lou on her tribute wall.
