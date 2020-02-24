Mabel Holman

Mabel Louise Holman, age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Born in rural Ladysmith, Mabel married Merlin Holman on June 9, 1956 and raised their family in Conrath. She devoted her life to putting the needs of others before her own. Her compassion and desire to help family and friends was a gift she gave willingly and was a blessing to all who knew and loved her. Outside the home, she served her community as a school cook in the Flambeau and White Bear Lake school districts for many years, once again allowing her love for children to shine.
During retirement, she and Merlin lived at The Deerfield senior living center in New Richmond, where she served new found friends as a volunteer to those in need of care, comfort and support. Her final years were spent in the White Bear Lake/Mahtomedi, Minn. area where she continued to share her love and concern for others to the very end.
Mabel is survived by her husband of sixty-three years, seven children, 21 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one brother and one sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Anna Phetteplace; her brother; two sisters and three grandchildren.
Mabel will be remembered by her family as a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother and great grandmother. We always knew we were loved!
Join us for a celebration of life at South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church, White Bear Lake, Minn. on March 28. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. There will be a service at 11 a.m. followed by a light lunch.
