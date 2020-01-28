Patricia Hamelund

Patricia Klarkowski Hamelund, 76, passed away peacefully at her home in Bruce on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Patricia was born on Dec. 3, 1943 in Rusk County to Ambrose and Dora Klarkowski. She married Richard Hamelund in Taylor County in 1989. He preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 2012.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Gary Taylor of Bruce, Randy (Kelly) Taylor of Bruce, Wayne Taylor of Chippewa Falls, Troy (Amanda) Taylor of Barron and Edward Hanson, Jr. of Eau Claire; her daughters, Annette Kromrey of Fairchild and Kimberly (Kasey) Krueger of Abbotsford; 24 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Richard, she was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Russell Taylor and her sister, Janet McCann.
She loved all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved baseball, especially the Brewers, and was the fiercest Mama Bear there ever was.
A celebration of life will be held from noon-5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Bruce American Legion.
