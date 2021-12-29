Ronald “Ronnie” Lenk, 84, of Exeland entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, under the care of Compassus hospice at the home of his niece, Candy, in Merrill. Services for Ronald Lenk will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 31, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Visitation will be at the funeral home in Ladysmith on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 4-7 p.m. Visitation will also be from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Friday. Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exeland.