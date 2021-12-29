Ronald “Ronnie” Lenk, 84, of Exeland entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, under the care of Compassus hospice at the home of his niece, Candy, in Merrill.
Ronnie was born July 20, 1937, to Max and Marie (Zasoba) Lenk in Exeland.
Ronnie was a lifelong farmer, keeping the dairy farm started by his father and raising beef on his own farm. Through the years, Ronnie has employed many farmhands from around Exeland. Ronnie enjoyed talking with neighbors and was exceptionally known for his humor and joking personality. The girls at Brenda’s Village Cafe always kept him on his toes when he would visit there every day, sometimes twice.
Other than farming, Ronnie enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother, Delmar. Ronnie also gardened.
Ronnie is survived by his nieces, Candy (Otto) Lee, Merrill; Susan (Jeff) Podeweltz, Merrill; and nephew David Lenk, Camp Douglas. He is further survived by seven great nieces and nephews and 12 great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister-in-law, Delmar and Joyce Lenk, great-nephew Jason Podeweltz, and nephew-in-law Earl Podeweltz.
Services for Ronald Lenk will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 31, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Visitation will be at the funeral home in Ladysmith on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 4-7 p.m. Visitation will also be from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Friday. Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exeland.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
