Florence M. Zawistowski, age 101, of Holcombe, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Ladysmith Care Community.
Florence Zawistowski was born on July 22, 1920, in Glencoe, Ill., to John and Wilhelmine (Petersen) Ludvigsen.
Her parents emigrated from Denmark and finally settled in Sheldon, where Florence grew up on the family farm with four sisters and six brothers. She graduated from Ladysmith Normal School with a teaching degree and taught in a country school in Exeland.
Florence married Edward Zawistowski on Oct. 18, 1941. The couple settled on their own farm in Conrath, where they raised their four children, Edward, Jr., Daniel, Peggy and Joy. Upon retirement Florence and Ed moved to Holcombe where they spent many happy years together.
While on the farm, Florence enjoyed raising chickens and ducks along with many dairy animals. She also enjoyed gardening and took great pride in her canned goods. She especially liked to pick berries and go fishing with her husband. Florence always welcomed visits from family and friends with a fresh cup of coffee and home-baked treats.
Florence is survived by her son, Daniel; daughters, Peggy Fetke (Richard Keller) and Joyce Verhulst and daughter-in-law, Sharon Zawistowski. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She also has one surviving sister, Mary Scholbrock.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; son, Edward, Jr., son-in-law, Neal Verhulst and sisters and brothers, Ellen, Elsie, Gladys, Preban, Calvin, Leo, Milton, Clarence and Paul.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, at Conrath Cemetery.
