Addison Straub

Addison M. Straub, age 13, passed away at her home in Glen Flora, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, after a lifelong battle with epilepsy.
She was born on Feb. 13, 2010, to her mom, Amy Stout (Loew) and her dad, Joshua Straub, in Grand Forks N.D. She moved to Glen Flora with mom, stepdad (Robert Stout) and siblings in June 2012. Addison was a seventh grader at the Flambeau School in Tony, where she inspired so many people with her strength and perseverance. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing her knew that food and peppermint patties were the quickest way to her heart and she was never shy about using snuggles to get out of things she didn't want to do.
Her short time on this earth was rarely easy or fair as she battled many health and developmental problems, but she had the best smile and her giggles could brighten even the darkest days.
She is survived by her parents, Amy (Rob) Stout of Glen Flora and Joshua Straub of Grand Forks, N.D.; grandparents, Jeff and Michelle Loew of Hawkins, Mark and Patti Maerz of Grand Forks, N.D., and Gloria Halter of Hawkins; great-grandparents, Sandra Loew of Bloomer, Eva Rihn of Bloomer and Keith and Elizabeth Johnson of Grand Forks, N.D.; siblings, Alec Stout (Ashley Grigsby) of Hawkins, Taylor Stout (Nate Baker) of Cornell, Hannah Stout of Ladysmith, Emersyn Stout of Glen Flora and Jackson Stout of Glen Flora; aunts and uncles, John (Tiff) Straub of Grand Forks, N.D., KayDee Straub of Grand Forks, N.D., Brian Halter of Hawkins, Loree (Jeff) Pearison of Hawkins, Larry Halter of Bruce, Sara Loew (Dillon Corbett) of Lublin, and Ashly Loew (Adam Stigler) of Phillips; and numerous great aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, Deklan, Sawyer, and Iris Baker of Cornell and Brixlee Stout of Hawkins. She is also survived by numerous cousins in Wisconsin, North Dakota and Ohio.
She was proceeded in death by her great-great-grandparents, Mike and Violet Huhn, and Melvin and Denise Rihn; her great-grandpas, Larry Loew and Gene Rihn, as well as her little sister, Katrina Stout.
Addison's fighting spirit and legacy will continue in those who knew her. Addison's battle with epilepsy has ended but those who loved her will continue to wage war on this horrible disease. Addison, we love you so much, you will always be my baby girl and I will feel your presence every time the wind blows.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 13, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. A memorial visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
