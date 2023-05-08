Addison Straub

Addison M. Straub, age 13, passed away at her home in Glen Flora, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, after a lifelong battle with epilepsy. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 13, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. A memorial visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.