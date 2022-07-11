Ervin Place

Ervin Edward Place, 77, of Exeland, joined the Lord this Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Erv was born on May 7, 1945. He was raised by his foster parents Mr. & Mrs. Wallace Kauffman.
He was an alumni of Bruce High, where he excelled on the wrestling and football teams, his class ring never leaving his finger. He attended a trade school in Rice Lake for carpentry graduating with his associate’s degree.
Erv then went on to serve three tours in Vietnam. A roofer, and carpenter in Minneapolis, Erv still found time to find his soulmate of 50 years, Lila. Erv and Lila would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 10.
Ervin is preceded in death by his foster parents, Mr. & Mrs. Wallace Kauffman; his grandson, Robert Warner; granddaughter, Shawna Sunrise, and many more loved ones and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lila; many siblings; his children, Rick (Pam), Randy (Missy) Teena (Patrick) and Donald (Angela), as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will start at 1 p.m., Friday, July 15, at Exeland Mennonite Church where the funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Windfall Cemetery in Exeland with military honors provided by the Exeland American Legion.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Shane, Garret, Shawn, Jon, Cody and Tony. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandsons, Liam, Zachary, Collin, Jaden, Ethan, Declan, Landon, Camden, Maddon and Rowan.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the services.
