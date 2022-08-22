Gary Storey, Sr.

Gary Clem Storey, Sr., 69, of Bruce, died on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, of natural causes at his home. He battled kidney cancer in 2013 and 2022 and Liposarcoma in 2017 and beat it all three times. A memorial service will be held at Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, N4460 Hwy 27, Ladysmith at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, with Pastor Chris Christenson officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, at the church. There will be a celebration of life following the service at Glory B’s in Bruce. There will also be a memorial service at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., Racine, at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, with Pastor John Roekle officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, at the church in Racine. There will be a luncheon in the church basement following the service.