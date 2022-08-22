Gary Storey, Sr.

Gary Clem Storey, Sr., 69, of Bruce, died on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, of natural causes at his home. He battled kidney cancer in 2013 and 2022 and Liposarcoma in 2017 and beat it all three times. He was born on March 23, 1953, in St. Louis, Mo., to Cletus Wesley and Edna Mae (Johnson) Storey.
Gary spent his younger years moving between MO, AR and WI. He lived in Kenosha as a child and moved to Racine as a teenager until he moved to Bruce in the fall of 2006. He married Cindy Sue Menke (Wortman) in Racine on Sept. 27, 1997.
Gary loved hunting and fishing and was a wonderful cook. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone out if they needed a hand. He would tell hunting and fishing stories to everyone, catch fish, especially trout, and give them to many friends, and everyone in town knew his blue 4-wheeler. He loved visiting his buddies at Hot Shots and Glory B’s. He was loved by many and will be missed by everyone who knew him. His wife and son miss him and his fur-babies Luccah, Zeus and Mitten miss him tremendously.
Gary spent the last day of his life doing what he loved. He went fishing on his favorite trout stream and caught his limit. Then, he met his friend, Larry Bates, and many other friends at Glory B’s for a beer. When he came home, he said he had, “the best day ever”. He fixed supper for his wife and son and watched movies with them until bedtime. He passed away during the night in his sleep.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; his son, Gary C. Storey, Jr. of Bruce; two daughters, Mandy (Darrel) Kramer of Jacksonville, Fla. and Kristina Smith of Tampa, Fla.; three grandsons, Eric & Dominick Kramer and Isaiah Smith; one granddaughter, Alyssa Kramer; one brother, Richard “Sonny” (Barbara) Storey, Sr. of Racine and two sisters, Christine “Sue” Hamilton of Ladysmith and Phyllis Lorenzini.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Edna Storey and a sister, Charlotte “Lynn” Schimmel.
A memorial service will be held at Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, N4460 Hwy 27, Ladysmith at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, with Pastor Chris Christenson officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, at the church. There will be a celebration of life following the service at Glory B’s in Bruce. There will also be a memorial service at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., Racine, at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, with Pastor John Roekle officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, at the church in Racine. There will be a luncheon in the church basement following the service.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
