Yvonne Panetti

Yvonne Pearl Empereur Panetti, 85, was born Feb. 18, 1936, in Beloit, to George Empereur and Winifred Foat Empereur. She died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Oakbrook Nursing Home in Thorp. No services will be held at this time. Yvonne will be laid to rest with her husband at Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Jump River.