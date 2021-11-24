Yvonne Panetti

Yvonne Pearl Empereur Panetti, 85, was born Feb. 18, 1936, in Beloit, to George Empereur and Winifred Foat Empereur. She died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Oakbrook Nursing Home in Thorp.
She attended Hannibal Jr. High and High School graduating salutatorian in 1954. After graduation she went to Madison to work. She married Louis John Panetti on Sept. 4, 1954, and they moved to New Orleans, La., where her husband was stationed in the Navy. They were married for 61 years when her husband preceded her in death in 2015. After the Navy they moved to North Park, Ill., Loves Park, Ill. and Lake Windsor, and then their farm in Poynette. They moved to Fredericksburg, Texas and managed ranches, then, moved back to their farm in Sheldon in 1982 and retired to Jump River in 2003.
Yvonne enjoyed her family and being a homemaker. She was an expert seamstress, sewing shirts for her husband and sons and gowns for her daughters. One of her favorite hobbies was painting oil paintings and wall murals. She researched and wrote historical accounts for Texas employers. She was an activity director in a Fredericksburg, Texas Nursing Facility, a forensics coach at Flambeau High School, worked in the Loves Park, Ill. Post Office, and was a rural route mail carrier for the Conrath Post Office, retiring after 10 years.
Yvonne was in the VFW Auxiliary, an active member of her church and enjoyed singing in the church choir.
She is survived by her children, Thomas (Marcia) Panetti of Wisconsin, Scott Panetti of Texas, Jacqueline (Randall) Maenius of Texas and Victoria (Toni) Studer of Switzerland, Europe; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her siblings, Gene (Edwine) Empereur, Cathy Empereur and Carol (Stuart) Martell; her sister-in-law, Faye Panetti; and nieces and nephews.
No services will be held at this time. Yvonne will be laid to rest with her husband at Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Jump River.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
