Carol Burrows

Carol Margaret Burrows died in her home on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1941, and raised in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Carol will be welcomed into Heaven by her beloved parents, Fred and Charlotte Burrows, and her brother, Terry, and niece Kelly, all of Belfast. She will be reunited with loved ones from Bruce and around the world who have left before her, including her many dogs across the decades.
Carol has been in Bruce since 1970 when she settled here with her ex-husband, Bob Wilber, deceased. She lived a full life with adventures that spanned our nation and the globe, yet she passed away exactly where she wanted to be, in her home in Bruce.
Carol will be remembered for many things, oh the stories we could tell, but with all agreement we know that everything she did she did with at least 100% of herself.
Carol did everything in life fully, she loved always and she never gave up. Her family, her friends, her dogs, her house, all the photos, the songs and the shopping, the two countries she celebrated each year, holidays with our Bruce families, Mary and Linda, garage sales, Moose Country radio, spooky movies and the sweets she really couldn’t live without, collecting of knick knacks or things that Kylie might like all while feeding and taking care of the birds, flowers and little animals in the neighborhood. Carol lived for these things and it was these things, added to her absolute iron will, that kept her strong and moving forward no matter what she faced.
Carol was loved exceptionally, will be missed dearly and will be remembered everyday.
She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Stevens (Wilber); her son-in-law, David; her granddaughter, Kylie Stevens of Madison; two sisters, Mona Glasspoole of Montreal, Canada, and Lottie Renaud of Geneva, Switzerland; two brothers, Raymond and Steven Burrows and a sister-in-law Helen Burrows all of Belfast, and their respective families.
Visitation will be held 5-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug 4, with a service at 6:30 p.m. at Nash-Jackan funeral home in Bruce, with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating.
Carol’s final resting place will be in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with her parents.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be made to the ASPCA.
