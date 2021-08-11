Roberta Montwill

Roberta (Bobbi) Ann Montwill, age 83, of Glen Flora, passed away peacefully with family present on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital of Eau Claire.
Roberta was born March 6, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., to Alfred and Dorothy Boardman.
She moved to Ladysmith in 1971 with her husband, Harry and eventually settled in Glen Flora where she raised her family of 10 and lived until her passing.
After her children were grown, her later years were spent not only caring for her extended family, but also preparing meals for the residents of the Servants of Mary Convent, whom she grew to love, and still finding the time to help those who were in need in the community to the best of her ability.
She is survived by her children, John of Minnetonka, Minn., Connie Cran of Prairie Farm, Jean (Kevin) Jacobs of Boyceville; Linda (Kirby) of Jump River, Leonard (Sandra) of Bowling Green, Kent., Phillip (Karen) of Glen Flora, Andrew of Elk River, Minn. and Frank of Milwaukee; son-in-law, Harold Lehman of Ridgeland; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis Kwit of Oxford and sisters, Wilma Kwit and Judy Korecky of Chicago, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry; infant daughter, Paula; son, Keith; daughter, Mary Lehman, and grandson, Cole Cran.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will start at 11 a.m. with a service at 12:30 p.m. followed by a gravesite committal at Glenview Cemetery in Glen Flora.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
