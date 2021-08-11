Roberta Montwill

Roberta (Bobbi) Ann Montwill, age 83, of Glen Flora, passed away peacefully with family present on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital of Eau Claire. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will start at 11 a.m. with a service at 12:30 p.m. followed by a gravesite committal at Glenview Cemetery in Glen Flora.