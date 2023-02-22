Arson Druwe Jr., age 88, of Ladysmith, WI, died Friday, February 10, 2023 in Cornell, WI.
He was born on June 27, 1934 in Exeland, WI to Arson Sr and Edith (Matzke) Druwe. He was a dairy farmer for most of his life in Exeland, WI. After he retired from farming, he drove coach bus for the Bruce, WI public schools. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed hunting with family and other farmers in the Exeland area. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He was married to Betty Davis on May 10, 2004 in Menomonie, WI.
He is survived by 5 step children, Dorothy Plummer, Teena Moffett, Patrick Lane, Susan Lane and Thomas Lane; 20 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a sister, Geraldine Lange; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Druwe; a sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn (Gerald) Holman; and brother-in-law, William Lange.
Graveside Services will be held in the Windfall Cemetery in Exeland, WI. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is serving the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers , monetary donations would be appreciated.
