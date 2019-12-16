Genevieve Kaminski

Genevieve “Jenny” Kaminski, 78, of Blaine, Minn., died suddenly after a brief illness with lung cancer on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva officiating. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce where a Scripture Service will be held at 7 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.