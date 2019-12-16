Genevieve Kaminski

Genevieve “Jenny” Kaminski, 78, of Blaine, Minn., died suddenly after a brief illness with lung cancer on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
Jenny was born on March 30, 1941, in Ladysmith, to John and Marie Wutkiewicz. She grew up in Weyerhaeuser until she met and married her husband, Thomas and they moved to Minneapolis, Minn., eventually settling in Columbia Heights where they resided for 52 years.
Jenny is survived by her husband, Thomas Kaminski; her sons, David (Janet) Kaminski of Weyerhaeuser, Donald (Susan) Kaminski of North Branch, Minn., and Dale (Debora) Kaminski of Princeton, Minn. She has eight grandchildren, Samantha (Joe) Gangl, Andrew Kaminski, Alex Kaminski, Andrea Kaminski, Kyle Kaminski, Kristen (Marty) Savage, Cory Kaminski and Michael Kaminski. She also has four great-grandchildren, Lauren and Joseph Gangl and Jack and Sophie Savage and her sister, Gerri Daniels of Plymouth.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Ruth, Richard, Dean and Janice.
Jenny will be remembered for her great sense of humor. She always followed her strong Catholic faith. Her kind and generous heart will be missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva officiating. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce where a Scripture Service will be held at 7 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce is assisting the family with the arrangements.
