Betty M. Stone, 86 of Bruce, died on Monday, March 13, 2023, at The Homeplace in Stanley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 23, at Bruce Federated Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow in Bruce Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
