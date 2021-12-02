Rita Gertrude Ludvik Collier, 86, of Altoona, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Grace Edgewood.
Born July 3, 1935, in Ladysmith, Rita was a daughter of Bohuslav and Gertrude Ludvik.
Rita is survived by her seven children, Michael, Catherine, Cynthia, Christine, Mark, Matthew and Cheryl; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and six of her siblings.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Lyle and friend, Bernie.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
A celebration of Rita’s life will be held at a later date.
Cremation was handled by Smith Funeral Chapel-Eau Claire.
