Craig Haag

Craig A. Haag, 57, formerly of Cameron, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, of a heart attack at his home in Weyerhaeuser.
Craig was born on Nov. 6, 1962, in Ladysmith, to Harold “Red” & Jackie Haag. He lived in Iola for nine years before moving to Nekoosa for three years. After that, he lived in Cameron for 20 years before moving to Weyerhaeuser in 2020. He married Brenda Pulver on Aug. 13, 1988 in Ladysmith.
He worked at Meyers Electric in Rice Lake as an electrician. Craig also loved to hunt, fish and camp outdoors at the hunting cabin. He was very proud of his children, Erin, who is a senior at UW-Madison and Jordan, who is serving in the U.S. Army. He loved Wisconsin Badger Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers and teasing his wife about the Green Bay Packers.
Craig was a member of First Lutheran Church in Barron.
Craig is survived by his wife, Brenda; son, Jordan Haag, a U.S. Army Combat Medic stationed in Ft. Bliss, Texas; his daughter, Erin Haag, a UW-Madison student; his brother, Brian Haag (Brenda Grandahl) of Hudson and his sister, Gina Haag of Eau Claire. He is also survived by two nieces, Kait Haag and Brianna Haag; two nephews, Christopher (Sunju) Petersen and Dallas Looney and three great-nieces/nephews, Autumn, Eli and David.
Craig’s parents preceded him in death.
Private family services will be held at a later date with Pastor Ron Mathews of First Lutheran Church officiating.
Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
