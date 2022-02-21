Karson Ohmstead

Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 11F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.