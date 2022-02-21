Karson Ohmstead

Karson James Ohmstead of Bruce passed away peacefully at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Karson was born on Oct. 1, 1946, in Kenosha, to Harvey and Ruth Ohmstead. Karson married Bonnie Romano of Kenosha on Dec. 18, 1971.
Karson spent his free time training his beloved German Shorthaired pheasant dogs, Duke, Fix, Katie and Pepper. He also loved his two Doberman’s, Jack and Abby. His vacation time was spent at the cabin in the Blue Hills, where he later retired. Karson retired from Printing Developments Inc, of Racine, where he held many positions over his 37-year career. He spent the past 20 years enjoying his retirement with his wife, while living in their dream home located in the Blue Hills of Rusk County. Karson enjoyed his time in the woods and on the water as an avid hunter and fisherman. He treasured spending time with his wife, sons and four grandchildren. He was also known to spend many hours cutting firewood and working in his woodshop.
Karson is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bonnie; two sons, Mark (Lindsay) Ohmstead of Bruce and Michael (Kara) Ohmstead of Kenosha, along with his beloved grandchildren, Madalynn, Lilianna, Charlotte and Jack. He is also survived by sister, Marie Stacy of Pleasant Prairie.
Karson was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dean Ohmstead.
A memorial luncheon will be held at JS Supper Club in Ladysmith on Tuesday, March 1, from noon-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dan Glaze Memorial Scholarship at the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 311 Miner Ave E, Suite L100, Ladysmith, WI 54848.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
