Evelyn Pempek

Evelyn Jane Pempek passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, surrounded by family at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. Friends and family may call from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, May 14, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, where a Scripture Service and Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.