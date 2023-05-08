Evelyn Jane Pempek passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, surrounded by family at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
She is survived by her loving husband, John, of 72 ½ years and six children, Mark (Therese) Pempek of Wrangell, Alaska, Mary Jane (Jim) Schuchardt of Ladysmith, Susan (Mark) Schmidt of Hawkins, Gary (Debbie) Pempek of Palmer, Alaska, Lisa (Randy) Toman of Cornell, and Jacalyn (Jim) Harding of Northfield, Minn.; 29 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren with more on the way.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Wisniewski; brother, Wilfred Wisniewski; brother, Melvin Wisniewski; and grandson, Jacob Pempek.
Evelyn Pempek (Wisniewski) was born on Nov. 12, 1927, and was the eldest of three children. She was the daughter of John and Mary Wisniewski (Skalny) of Hawkins. She married her husband, John, on Nov. 4, 1950.
Evelyn grew up in the village of Hawkins on a farm located on Homestead Road. She graduated from Hawkins High School. After high school, Evelyn worked at the A&P store in Ladysmith until she received a full-time position as a bank teller at the Security State Bank in Ladysmith. She worked at the Hawkins branch as needed.
Later, Evelyn quit working outside of the home in order to take care of her growing family, dairy farm, and take care of the household finances.
Evelyn never really had time for hobbies, but she did like to draw and tend to her flowers and vegetable garden each morning after washing the milking equipment. Later, with a couple of her daughters, Evelyn took some art classes and a Polish language class. Evelyn did some traveling later in life with some of her family throughout the lower 48, Alaska, Hawaii and Poland. In recent years, she enjoyed word finds and playing solitaire before going to bed each night.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in South Fork with Father Vijay Kumar Madani and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins.
Friends and family may call from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, May 14, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, where a Scripture Service and Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation on Monday beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.
