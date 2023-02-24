Douglas Webster

Douglas Duane Webster, 70, of Gilman, passed away at home on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, with his family by his side.
Doug was born on Aug. 4, 1952, to the late Donald and Arlene (Wilcox) Webster. The family settled on a farm near Donald, where Doug was raised. He graduated from Gilman High in 1970. Doug attended Eau Claire Tech then returned to help on the family farm. He then married Darlene Miles (Cadott) and established his own farm on Gilman Road in Gilman.
He enjoyed farming, both crops and cattle, riding horse, hunting and fishing, watching all sports, attending his grandchildren's events and spending time with family.
He is survived by his beloved partner, Bev Karpinski; his children, Lisa (Darrin) Hoernke of Colby, Douglas Kevin (Cheryl) Webster of Gilman, Rachel Hedrington of Chippewa Falls and Kyle (Becky) Webster of Gilman; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his siblings, Linda Hintzman of Menomonie, Richard (Tammy) Webster of Cornell, Dennis Webster of Gilman, Susan (Ted) Kotlowski of Cadott, Duane (Amy) Webster of Ladysmith and Darlene (Jon) Shorougian of Waukesha. He is also survived by James and Jennifer Stamper, Stacy Anderson both of Hawkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Pete Hintzman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Gilman with Rev. Brian Beardsley officiating. Burial will follow in the Donald Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, at the Gilman Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. Lunch and fellowship will be held at the Donald town hall following burial.
