Thure Osuldsen

Thure Evind Osuldsen, 95, of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at home surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 24, at Grace Bible Church in Bruce where Military Burial Rites will be conducted by the Bruce American Legion Post 268. Interment will be held at a later date in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.