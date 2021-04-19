Thure Osuldsen

Thure Evind Osuldsen, 95, of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
Thure was born to Oskar and Edith Smedberg on Oct. 20, 1925, in Helsinki, Finland. At the age of five, Thure, his sister, Doris, and mother came to the U.S. after his mother had married her second husband, Gunder Osuldsen. They moved to Winter where he attended school.
He joined the U.S. Marines in 1944 and was a Captains Orderly on a ship during World War II in the Asiatic and Pacific arena. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal.
Thure met and married the former Loraine Jensen of Racine. He owned a construction business in Franksville before he and his family moved in 1970 to Ladysmith, where he operated a dairy farm and milk plant.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Loraine, and his five children, Sue (Bill) Burmeister of Buckhead, Ga., Dan (Ronda) of Ladysmith, Sharon (Neil) Schwinn of Kiel, Dale (Monica) of Marshfield and Davin of Island Lake; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Barr, Carol Jensen and Alice Jensen; brothers-in-law, Lloyd Jensen and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Doris; brother, Sven; grandson, Kyle Osuldsen; brothers-in-law, Bill Barr, John Kurhajec and Jim Jensen and sisters-in-law, Lois Kurhajec and Eunice Jensen.
Thure trusted the Lord as his Savior; loved his family, his adopted country, hard work and helping others by serving the community through several volunteer organizations.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 24, at Grace Bible Church in Bruce where Military Burial Rites will be conducted by the Bruce American Legion Post 268. Interment will be held at a later date in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bruce American Legion Post 268, PO Box 371, Bruce, WI 54819 for Osuldsen Memorial.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
