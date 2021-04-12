Rosemary Eaton

Rosemary Lee (Anderson) Eaton, 65, of Bruce, died on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at her home.

Rosemary was born on March 5, 1956, in Ladysmith to Wilburn and Joya (Pettit) Anderson. She lived in Sacramento, Calif., for one year in 1976. She them moved back to Wisconsin in the summer of 1977, settling in the Blue Hills area. She married Wesley C. Eaton, Sr. on July 20, 1979, in Hudson.

Rosemary is survived by her son, Wesley C. Eaton, Jr. (wife, Alia Hanson Eaton) of Eau Claire; three grandchildren, Diamond, Jade and Jazmine Eaton, her mother, Joya and two sisters, Linda Bartels (husband, John Bartels) of Bruce and Joan Bourgeois of Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley on Dec. 31, 2013, and her father, Wilburn.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Flowers or cards may be sent to the attention of her son, Wesley, in Eau Claire.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.