Alan Eke, 85, of Blaine, died.
Alan’s 85 years were filled with family, friends, work and hobbies that allowed him to unleash his creative mind and share his skill and experience with others. He grew up with his siblings, Elmer, Beverly, Arlene, Carol and Elinor on the family dairy farm in Bruce. After completing his early education in a one-room schoolhouse, Alan studied industrial education at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. He achieved a Master’s in Education from the University of Minnesota and went on to pursue a Doctor of Education degree from University of Minnesota.
He held a variety of teaching positions at high schools in Cambridge, Richfield, Roseville and Spring Lake Park, Minn., as well as in higher education at the University of Minnesota, Mankato State, Saint Cloud State and University of Wisconsin-Stout.
He transitioned to full time engineering in Minnesota to continue his work at Glasstite, Inc. with its line of pickup toppers and utility bodies. Alan was a prolific product developer and was well-known for inventing on napkins over coffee. Notable projects include go-karts, Shriner’s helicopters, the Windjammer, SnoCoupes, various bathing systems, medical devices, farm equipment and snowblowers. His creativity was rewarded with numerous U.S. patents.
Regardless of the task, Alan always valued the company of those around him. Through the years, his associations with students, family, colleagues, church, and fellow hobbyists resulted in lifelong friendships. In later life, he particularly appreciated those that enabled him to continue his routines, including coffee, EAA hanger activities and lunch outings.
In addition to his many friends, Alan enjoyed a large and loving family. He met his wife, Jane, while attending Stout, and they were married for 59 years. Together, they raised five children and became grandparents to many. Alan loved attending his children’s events, and playing with his grandchildren if they did not sit in his chair. The quality time he spent with each of his kids and grandkids and his pride in their accomplishments made them all feel special. The only time his family did not come first was during the EAA air show in Oshkosh.
Extended family was also a source of pride and enjoyment for Alan. He treasured the opportunity to help loved ones with any project, and in turn enjoyed their assistance. Family gatherings provided a favorite social activity and visiting with family was important to Alan.
Alan found faith at summer camp and continued the journey throughout his life. He was comforted by his faith in God and was looking forward to being reunited with Jane, other family, and many friends.
Alan is survived by Ann (James) Yurcek, Daniel Eke (Karen Heintz), Martha (Joseph) Christian, Gretchen (Steven) Grandgenett and Timothy (Katrina) Eke; siblings, Carol (Kenneth) Taylor, Arlene Sivanich and Elinor (Lloyd) Ekeren; 20 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by, wife Jane (nee Schneck); parents, Birger and Susan; grandchild, Shay Yurcek and siblings, Beverly Erickson and Elmer Eke.
A family service will be held with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel in Minneapolis, Minn. is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Commented