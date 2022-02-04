Mary LeMasson

Mary Patricia Sobieski LeMasson, of North Bend, Ore., passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the age of 77.
Mary was born on March 9, 1944, in Hawkins, and grew up there. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Steven’s Point, with her teaching degree in home economics. She later attended dental hygiene school and worked in the dental field for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Sobieski.
Survivors include her husband, Robert LeMasson; her sister, Carol Vanek (John) and her children, Edward Bertrand and Kathleen Bertrand. She is also survived by loving step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary always had a great sense of adventure and loved being out in nature on her kayak with her husband, Bob. She was extremely creative and loved working in their beautiful garden.
Mary dedicated many years to P.E.O., where she was a member of the sisterhood that celebrated the advancement of women through education and other programs. She and Bob were members of Holy Redeemer and St. Monica’s Catholic Churches.
She had a kind, energetic spirit and was well loved by many friends and family.
Burial and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Hawkins. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel.
Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the P.E.O., Chapter FM, P.O. Box 275, Allegany, OR 97407, in Mary’s name.
