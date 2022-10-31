Donna M. Severson, 73, of Hawkins, died on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home and then again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service time.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
