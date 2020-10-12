Eric Rognsvoog

Eric Charles Rognsvoog, 53, of Loretta, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
Eric was born in Ladysmith on Jan. 16, 1967, to Chuck and Claudia (Sands) Rognsvoog. Ric was raised in Ojibwa and graduated from Winter High School in 1985. After that he worked at Weathershield in Ladysmith for many years. He then went on to work for American Homes out of Hayward.
In his earlier days, Ric loved playing softball, playing both locally and traveling around the area for tournaments. He also enjoyed helping with the Ewert Race Team car and working in the racing pits on Saturday nights in Rice Lake.
Ric always had a good story to tell. Mostly about hunting and fishing, but also about playing softball, dirt track racing, snowmobiling, and the Bigfoot encounter.
He liked to laugh and to make others laugh. We had a lot of fun talking about the old days by the campfire or at the kitchen table. People remembering him told me that he always made them laugh, or he had a great smile, and he was kindhearted.
Ric is survived by his daughters, Megan Rognsvoog and Mackenzie (Caleb) Peterson; his sister, Sherry (Jeff) Bransted; his aunts, Bonnie (Daryl) Hofer and Marlene Crippen; his uncles, Jay (Debbie) Sands, Randy (Kim) Sands and Richard Rognsvoog of Racine and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Juel and Vada Sands of Ojibwa, Harold Rognsvoog of Racine and Naomi Kwapil of Ladysmith.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, at The Wannigan, in Winter.
