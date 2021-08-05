Dennis Charles Sanford, age 82, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
A native of Sheldon, he was the son of the late Harold and Myrelda Knapmiller Sanford.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carol Sanford; daughter, Melissa Maddox; son, Craig Sanford; four grandchildren, Josh Bryant, Kyle Bryant, Brian Sanford and Samantha Bryant; five great-grandchildren, Asher, Brydean, Finn, Carson and Olivia; all of Catersville, Ga.; brothers, Terry (Mary) Sanford of Eau Claire, Brad (Vivian) Sanford, of Aurora, Co. and sister, Pat Kolar of Rochester, Minn.
A memorial service will be held in Cartersville, Ga., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, 31 Glendale Ave., Asheville, N.C.
A memorial service will be held in Catersville, Ga., at a later date,
Wells Funeral Home of Waynesville assisted the family with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.