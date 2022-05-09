Janet Daily

Janet Eleanor (Theesfield) Daily, age 89, of Mauston, formerly of Ladysmith, was called home on Thursday, April 28, 2022. A memorial service for Janet will be held in Mauston on Saturday, May 21, at the Mauston United Methodist Church, with visitation at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. A private interment will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith at a later date.