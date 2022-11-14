Sally Knutson

Sally S. Knutson, 82, of Tony, died on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at her home, following a 6-year battle with cancer.
Sally was born on Feb. 4, 1940, in Springfield, Ore., to Norman and Anna (Schwartz) Sage.
She married Michael Knutson on July 15, 1967, in Pine City, Minn. She loved to golf, knit and spend time with her family and friends.
Sally is survived by her husband, Michael and two sons, Donald Fleck of Springfield, Ore., and Thomas Knutson of Tony; two daughters, Theresa White of St. Paul, Minn., and Lori (Aaron) Knutson Thompson of Des Moines, Iowa; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and a sister, Norma Davis of Springfield, Ore.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bob Sage, Sonny Sage and Dick Sage and a sister, Betty Chirrick.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. No funeral will be held, but there will be a Celebration of Life from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Tony Community Center in Tony.
