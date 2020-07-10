Heaven’s newest angel always had a mischievous smile and a twinkle in his beautiful blue eyes. Robert “Bob” Phillip Kolsky, 78, of Ladysmith, was called Home to Our Heavenly Father on Monday, July 6, 2020. We’re pretty sure even though he retired as a guidance counselor many years ago, he will be lending a hand however he can in his new home — that’s just who he was.
He and his twin sister, Bobbette, were born Dec. 12, 1941, in Rice Lake, to Mary and Robert Kolsky. He valued friendships and shared a lifetime of friendship with his grade school buddies. He always had great stories to tell about the mischief they got themselves into. That is until a special lady caught his eye and captured his heart. He met Marian (Chermack) from neighboring Barron at the roller rink and the rest, as they say, was history. He loved to share the story with his kids of how he proposed to his beautiful wife of 56 and one-half years. Ever the jokester, he asked her a question and her ring was the “booby prize” in the glove compartment.
They married, started a family, began their careers as teachers and eventually settled in Ladysmith where he served as the guidance counselor first at Ladysmith Middle School and then at Ladysmith High School. He truly had a heart of gold — so many people have shared all the heartwarming stories of when he went out of his way to teach, help, encourage and challenge someone to be their best self. Even after retirement he shared the gift of friendship with many — hunting with friends, baking and delivering homemade muffins, delivering Meals on Wheels, running errands and sharing his time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Charles and his sister, Mary Lou.
Robert is survived by his wife, Marian Kolsky; his twin sister, Bobbette (Dennis) Overby of Chetek; his son, Mike Kolsky of Minneapolis, Minn.; his daughter, Jodi (Nelson) Contreras of Texas; his son, Chris Kolsky of Duluth, Minn.; his grandchildren, Jessica, Hannah, Madison, Nelson and Michelle; his four sisters-in-law and their families; and in the heart of many more whose lives he touched.
Instead of flowers, Bob would encourage you to share some kindness and help someone who is not expecting it.
An announcement will be published at a future date when a celebration of life is scheduled.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.