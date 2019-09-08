Thomas Bentley, Jr.

Thomas L. Bentley, Jr., 26, of Rice Lake, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
He was born on March 1, 1993, in Ladysmith, the son of Rebecca Workman and Thomas L. Bentley, Sr.. He was currently employed by Johnson Truck Body and O'Reilly Auto Parts of Rice Lake. He never married.
Thomas was a great father to his two children and the best brother anyone could ask for. His love for his family ran deeper than the ocean. You could catch Thomas hunting, fishing, or at the gym at any given moment. His contagious smile brightened the room and had the ability to lift the spirits of those around him.
He is survived by his two children: Aiden and Rylee Bentley of Ladysmith; his parents, Thomas L. Bently, Sr. of Ladysmith and Rebecca and Brent Workman of Rice Lake; his sisters, Chelsie Workman of Rice Lake, Jackie Bentley of Ladysmith and Amber Miller of Spooner; his brothers, Michael Workman of Rice Lake, Zachary Ridiger of Bloomer, James Ringer of Almena and Robert Marvin. He is also survived by his maternal grandfather, Delano Gavin of Rice Lake and step-grandparents, Russell and Patricia Workman of Barron.
A memorial gathering will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
