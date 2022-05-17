Shanna Krisik

Shanna Schultz Krisik, 41, of Hawkins, died Saturday, May, 14, 2022, in Ladysmith.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1980, in Marshfield, to Michael and Janice (Vick) Schultz. She and her family moved to Tony in 1981 where she graduated from Flambeau High School in 2000.
Shanna and Matthew Krisik were married on Aug. 28, 2021, in Holcombe. Shanna enjoyed hanging out with friends and had a heart of gold. She spent quality time with her girls and enjoyed planting flowers. She loved her two cats and will be sadly missed. Shanna was loved by many.
Shanna is survived by her daughters, Deeanna Hillman of Ladysmith and Jessica Hillman of Hawkins; her parents, Michael and Janice Schultz of Tony and her sister, Shauna Schultz of Tony.
Sheila Schultz, a sister, preceded Shanna in death.
A visitation will be held from4-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith. Funeral services will be at noon, Thursday, May 19, also at the church with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. There will also be visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be in the Ingram Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
