On Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, Leslie Parker, at age 82, went home to his Lord and Savior.
Leslie was born Dec. 9, 1938, to Francis and Mary Ellen Parker in Ladysmith. His goal in life was to share the Good News of the Gospel. Even through his health struggles he was pointing his family, friends and others he met to Christ.
Leslie was educated in the Bruce school system and graduated in 1957. He attended a four-year course at Prairie Bible College in Alberta, Canada. He also attended a three-month Bible teaching course in Muskegon, Mich.
On June 23, 2021, Leslie and Helen celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Rev. Leslie was director of Child Evangelism Fellowship for 30 years as local, state and regional director. He also was employed at various odd jobs before being called as pastor of First Baptist Church in Glen Flora for 13 years, retiring in 2011. Most recently serving as a deacon at Northland Bible Church, Ladysmith. Leslie and Helen held services for 10 years at Ladysmith Care Community and Rusk County Nursing Home.
His many interests included hunting, gardening, jig-saw puzzles and board games. His passion was for counseling and teaching at summer camps.
Leslie was a very devoted husband, kind and loving to all he met. He portrayed the image of Christ in his dealings with others.
Leslie is survived by his wife, Helen; his brother, Richard Parker of Florida; his sister, Charlotte Smith of Florida and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are one son, Dennis Parker and a brother, Leland Parker.
A special thanks to Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith, Marshfield Medical Hospital-Eau Claire and Nash-Jackan Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 22, at Northland Bible Church, N4890 Van Wey Lane, Ladysmith, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Officiating clergy will be Rev. Duane Smith. Lunch to follow the service.
