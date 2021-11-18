On Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, Leslie Parker, at age 82, went home to his Lord and Savior. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 22, at Northland Bible Church, N4890 Van Wey Lane, Ladysmith, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Officiating clergy will be Rev. Duane Smith. Lunch to follow the service.