Joel Jay Winter passed away in Chippewa Falls on Friday, June 26, 2020 one day before his 58 birthday.
He was born June 27, 1962, in Phillips, to Arthur Winter and Joyce (Mabie) Hettinger. He lived south of Kennan on a farm until the age of 9 when he moved to Hawkins with his mother and sister. He graduated from Ladysmith-Hawkins High School in 1980. In 1981 he moved to North Dakota near his sister and brother-in-law. He lived there until 2018 when he moved back to Wisconsin to be near family.
He worked with his Dad in carpentry before moving to North Dakota. He got a job working at Grand Forks AFB in housing maintenance. He also worked driving truck during the potato and beet harvest. He worked with a family company that moved houses a few years before he landed a job with Construction Engineers. He moved up quickly with his hard work ethics and his know how in construction of industrial building. He was a superintendent at work sites in Idaho, North Dakota, Minnesota and other states building multimillion dollar projects. He also helped rebuild structures to hold back water after the floods in the Red River Valley. He was able to operate any piece of equipment he was given and trained others. He was a country boy at heart and would help out his friends who farmed in North Dakota when he could.
He loved the outdoors and animals. In his younger days loved snowmobiling with his friends. He had a kind heart and was friendly toward everyone, never judging people. He had a quick wit and liked to joke around. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Joel is survived by his mother; his stepfather, David Hettinger; his sister, Woodene (Tom) Stevens; nephews, Jonathan (Koren) Stevens and Jesse (Alesha Williamson) Stevens; great nephews, Connor and Zayden; niece, Emma; many aunts, uncles and cousins and his dear friends, Alfred and Chrissy Fiebiger and Richi and Christi Snobeck.
He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents, Ray and Faye Mabie and Hubert and Ella Winter.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 3, at First Church of Christ in Ladysmith with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
