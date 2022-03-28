Timothy Haase

Timothy A. Haase, 64, of Conrath, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheldon with Pastor Brian Beardsley officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m., until service time on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon.