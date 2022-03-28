Timothy Haase

Timothy A. Haase, 64, of Conrath, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Tim was born on March 22, 1958, in Ladysmith, to Arnold and Doris (Wilson) Haase.
Tim lived on the family farm in the Conrath area all his life. He loved being around the cattle and riding his 4-wheeler. He liked hunting, fishing and camping. Throughout his lifetime, Tim enjoyed not only family support but many kindnesses from friends. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheldon.
He is survived by his brother; William (Vicki) Haase of Holcombe and his sister, Karen (Roger) Gierke of Conrath.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Doris.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheldon with Pastor Brian Beardsley officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m., until service time on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
