Virginia Vacho

Virginia Frances (Backer) Vacho, age 91, of Ladysmith, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith of a heart attack. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., July 25, at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. A luncheon will follow at 12:30p.m. at the VMA Veterans Memorial Hall in Ladysmith. All friends and family invited.