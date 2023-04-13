Robert Schuch

Robert (Bob) Schuch passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls, under the care of Mayo Hospice, from Alzheimer’s disease.
Bob was born in Eau Claire to Fred and Lorraine Schuch, on Aug. 27, 1945. He was a graduate of Eau Claire Memorial High School and UW-Eau Claire. Bob was married to Gayle Lelm on Feb. 20, 1982 in Las Vegas, Nev. Bob worked at Graphic Printing in Eau Claire until they closed. They then began moving around for jobs as the printing technology expanded. He worked then at Colorworks in Duluth, Webber Printing in Park Falls, Johnsons in Wausau and Documations in Eau Claire. Bob retired in 2001 to Bruce, where they lived for 20 years, moving back to Eau Claire in 2021.
Bob enjoyed hunting at their cabin at Brule, but especially enjoyed fishing. He was active in Muskies Inc. He also enjoyed many tournaments fishing with his wife or his buddies, or brothers on many lakes and rivers throughout Wisconsin and beyond. Bob and Gayle were able to travel in retirement, having gone to Alaska, Arizona, Oregon, Colorado, Canada and winters in Florida. He bragged he’d been in the Atlantic, Pacific, Gulf of Mexico and the Great Lakes in one year. Wherever he lived or traveled, there was a fishing spot somewhere.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lorraine Schuch; in-laws, Rodgers and Janet Buzard, and nephew, Joshua Bouzard.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Gayle; daughter, Bobbette (Ben) Miller of Oklahoma; step-daughter, Jennifer (Brent) D'Angelo of Portland, Ore.; sister, Debra Schumacher; brothers, Gary (Marilyn) Schuch, Charles Schuch and Ralph (Sue) Schuch, all of Eau Claire and in-laws, Kari (Mike) Ryan of Eau Claire, Lynda Persico, of Reading, Mass., Gregory (Kathy) Bouzard of Hot Springs, Ark., and Don (Sue) Bouzard of Hudson.
There are no services planned at this time. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith at a later date. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services were entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences for Robert’s family may be left at www.lenmarkfh.com.
