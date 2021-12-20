Raymond W. Johnson, 91, formerly of Hawkins, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home In Ladysmith. Burial with military honors will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins.
Military Burial Honors will be provided by the Kennan American Legion Post #362.
A visitation for Ray will be held on Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 9:30-11 a.m.
A complete obituary will be published in Next week’s Ladysmith News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.