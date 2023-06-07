Donna Jean (Curtis) Sheble-Harris, age 80, of Yucaipa, Calif., passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Formerly of Hawkins, Donna was born on Jan. 12, 1943. She was a twin, the daughter of Raymond and Nellie Curtis.
She is survived by three sons, Jerry Sheble, Chris Sheble and Matthew Sheble; her twin sister, Dorothy and siblings, Barbara, George, Gary, Kay, Connie, Bonnie, Margaret, Betsy, David and Phyllis.
Services will be held from 10:30-11 a.m., Monday, June 19, at Montecito Memorial Park, in Colton, Calif.
