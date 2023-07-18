Cynthia Kelley

Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Kelley, 83, of Bruce, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, surrounded by family.
She was born on Nov. 30, 1939, delivered by a mid-wife in Radisson. Her parents were Richard and Myrtle (Jerry) Applebee. She was the mother of Rhonda Kelley (Ladysmith), Betty (Mark) DesJarlais (Ladysmith), Patti (Dennis) Kelley-Bertelsen of Bruce and Michele (Dirk) Meyers of Exeland.
Cindy experienced a very full life including growing up working on the family farm, operating machinery, factory and office work. She obtained and utilized her license as a nursing home administrator and later owned and operated a horse ranch. She was involved in her community as a member of the Jaycees, township chairman and was instrumental in bringing the Armory to Ladysmith. Most recently she had been volunteering at the Bruce Historical Museum.
Cindy was preceded in death by her daughter, Betty DesJarlais and a grandson, Jared Jandrt.
She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda, Patti and Michele' grandchildren, Terry, David, Mary and Laith; great-grandchildren, Tiana, Brynley, Jace and Kinzly; one great-great-grandchild, Hudson; sister, Vicki Applebee and brother, Richard (Dick) Applebee.
A gathering for family and friends will be held for Cindy starting at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, at Murry Town Hall located north of Bruce on Highway 40. Cards, flowers, memories and stories can be sent to Rhonda at W6842 Mae West Road, Ladysmith, WI 54848.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.