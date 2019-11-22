Kenneth Eckes

Kenneth Lee Eckes, 74, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Dove Health Care Center in Rice Lake.
Ken was born in Marshfield to Andrew and Helen (Kohlbeck) Eckes on Oct. 27, 1945. He graduated from Loyal High School. On July 28, 1967 Ken was united in marriage to his late wife, Rose (Heiting) Eckes and they had one son, Todd Eckes. They lived in Marshfield for years until they purchased Backwoods Bar and Resort on Island Chain of Lakes in Weyerhaeuser in 1989. Anyone who visited the resort during their ownership will you tell you that Ken had a never ending supply of stories and jokes to tell. His pride was to keep the customers laughing.
Besides being a passionate business owner for 15 years, Ken was an avid hunter and fisherman. He even shot a buck with his crossbow while on a hunt with his son this fall. He would take resort guests and others out fishing on Island Chain of Lakes as he knew that lake better than the back of his own hand.
Ken was featured on Channel 13 Dave Carlson Outdoors for his crappie fishing. There was nothing in life that Ken enjoyed more than spending time on the lake fishing with his grandchildren, wife and son…well besides eating his daily catch.
During his younger years, Ken was very involved with slow pitch softball and was inducted into the Marshfield softball hall of fame in 2000.
Ken will be dearly missed by his son, Todd Eckes (Violet Wallace), Weyerhaeuser; granddaughter, Amelia (Troy) Collins, Weyerhaeuser; grandson, Josh Eckes, Chetek; brother-in-law, Jerry Heiting, Stanley; sister-in-law, Sandra Eckes, Rice Lake and many wonderful friends who crossed his path throughout the years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Eckes; parents, Andy and Helen Eckes and siblings, Cecilia, Donna, Elaine, Ronald and Arnold.
The family will be hosting a celebration of life gathering at a later date.
